There has to be a better way

To the Editor:

I would like to address the article in Villages-News.com on Aug. 9, 2021 regarding Deed Compliance Complaints.

My thinking is via this open letter to our District government.

There surely must be a better way to address the ongoing matter of reported violations of Community Standards. It appears that the Department of Community Standards becomes involved in nearly every report of Standards violations which often results in the public exposure of our internal disagreements. The residents of our community should have some say on the significance, common sense and reasonableness of reports received prior to official action being taken. Some reports are significant and important, but some pertain to common but unreported situations throughout an immediate neighborhood resulting in a ridiculous waste of the department’s time and expense – not to mention the ugly public relations.

To that end, I suggest the establishment of volunteer advisory panels, one from each district, which would review complaints pertaining to their district. This review would not include reports requiring immediate investigation, but certain reports would be placed in a “pending” file prior to Community Standards becoming involved until due cause is established.

Some revision to the age-old process is clearly needed.

Lee Gilpin

Village of Liberty Park