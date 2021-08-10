84.5 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Two Sumter County commissioners voice fresh support for fire departments

By Meta Minton

Two Sumter County commissioners have voiced fresh support for The Villages Public Safety Department and Sumter County Fire Rescue.

Last week, the Ad Hoc Committee on Fire, EMS and Medical Transport voted to recommend to the commission that the two fire departments continue their operations as they have for many years.

A big crowd in support of The Villages Public Safety Department was at Everglades Recreation Center on Tuesday night, even though the ambulance service and the future of the fire departments were not on the agenda.

Commissioner Oren Miler said he has been given the chance to go on ride-alongs with The Villages Public Safety Department. He said he also has another ride-along scheduled this week.

Miller praised the firefighters’ work and dedication and he also thanked Chief Edmund Cain for setting up the ride-alongs.

Commissioner Doug Gilpin also chimed in on the fire departments, during the commissioners’ comments portion of the agenda.

I will not support anything that takes anything away from either of our fire departments,” Gilpin said.

Commissioner Gary Search said he had received more than 800 emails in the past two weeks, many of them about the future of the fire departments. He said he personally answered the emails that were not re-copied emails. He also said that some of the emails were, “Absent of facts.”

Commissioners Craig Estep and Garry Breeden did not comment on the issue.

The ad hoc ambulance committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday, Aug. 18 at the Wildwood Community Center. The committee will be finalizing the language of its recommendation to the county commission. The committee is acting in an advisory capacity and the commission will not be bound by its recommendation.

