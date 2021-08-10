84.5 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Villager killed in golf cart crash at Brownwood Bridge

By Meta Minton

A Villager was killed in a golf cart crash at the Brownwood Bridge.

Gregory Joseph Ebert, 57, of the Village of Monarch Grove, was driving a green 2021 Yamaha golf cart at 10:30 p.m. Saturday southbound at the golf cart bridge located at State Road 44 and Meggison Road when he appeared to have struck the curb located on the left-hand side of the bridge, according to an accident report from the Wildwood Police Department. After striking the curb, the golf cart struck the guardrail on the left side of the bridge.

After hitting the guardrail, Ebert was ejected from the golf cart which overturned and landed on top of him. When officers arrived on the scene, the golf cart was lying on Ebert’s neck, the report said.

Ebert was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel. The golf cart was towed from the scene by Wildwood Auto.

The report indicated the golf cart had been traveling at an estimated speed of 20 miles per hour in an area where the recommended speed is 5 mph.

Property records indicate Ebert and his wife purchased their home on Pasqua Place in September 2020.

The Brownwood Bridge opened in December. Shortly before the bridge opened, the Community Development District 13 Board of Supervisors voted to take over ownership of it from the Developer.

