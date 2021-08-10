92.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Wildwood Police Department CSI investigator honored at city commission meeting

By John Labriola

Wildwood police officer Russell Swartzfager was honored as the city’s Officer of the Quarter at Monday’s Wildwood City Commission meeting.

Swartzfager has served as the Wildwood Police Department’s lead CSI investigator, tasked with searching crime scenes for evidence.

Wildwood Police Chief Randy Parmer left presents the Officer of the Quarter award to officer Russell Swartzfager 2
Wildwood Police Chief Randy Parmer, left, presents the Officer of the Quarter award to officer Russell Swartzfager.

Since joining the department in 2013, Swartzfager has helped it overhaul its evidence unit, streamline its accreditation standards and obtain valuable grant money, said Police Chief Randy Parmer.

Swartzfager was promoted to Crime Scene Technician in January 2020.

