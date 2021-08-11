DUI suspect with open alcohol in vehicle nabbed at Lake Sumter Landing

A drunk driving suspect with open alcohol in his vehicle was nabbed early Wednesday morning at Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages.

Benjamin Zuluaga, 51, of Bogota, Colombia, was asleep at about 2:30 a.m. in a green Toyota minivan parked on Lakeshore Drive just west of Canal Street, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Zuluaga was seated in the front seat with the vehicle’s keys in his hand.

When he woke up, his eyes appeared to be “extremely bloodshot and glassy,” the arrest report said. There was also a “strong odor” of alcohol emitting from his breath.

Zuluaga, who at times had trouble understanding English and provided a local address at the Katherine Villas in the Village of Mallory Square, admitted he had been drinking.

Two eight ounce to-go cups which appeared to contain a mixed liquor were found in the minivan and there was an empty can of beer in the center console. There was also a 24-pack of 12-ounce beers still cold to the touch on the floorboard.

He struggled through field sobriety exercises and was unable to provide a breath sample that met an an acceptable volume to be measured.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.