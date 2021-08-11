80 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Lamaris Hill

By Staff Report

Lamaris Sager Hill
Lamaris “Jo” Sager Hill

Lamaris “Jo” Sager Hill of Lady Lake, Florida passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021 at the Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, Florida. She was born near Star Tannery, Virginia on December 21, 1932. She will be deeply missed by her current family, Donald Webker, Marcella of Belleview, Florida and James and Miriam Mog of Chardon, Ohio.

Lamaris served her country in the Army Air Force Nursing Core as a Major for twelve years. She gave up her career to marry Arthur and be a mother to his four children listed below.

Lamaris is survived by her sisters, Esther Sager and Hazel Eckert of Winchester, VA, stepchildren; Temple Clark of Vassalboro, ME, Stewart Hill of Mexico, William Hill of Ocoee, FL, Nieces, Jennifer S. and her husband Fred W. Gentry of Glen Allen VA., Vickie and Steve Feltner of Stasbury, PA, Bonnie Ashman and her husband Mike; Deanna Males all in Michigan, Nephews, R. Todd and his wife Lisa R. Sager of Ashland, VA, Marvin O’dell and Liz Renner of Clearbrook, VA.

She was predeceased by her husband, Major Arthur Stewart Hill, her parents, Bessie L. and Roger Pitt Sager, her brothers, Roger Lee Sager and James Thomas Sager, her stepdaughter Abby Hill, niece Sandy R. Montgomery, and son-in-law Ron Clark.

The family would like to thank the staff of Cornerstone Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Lutheran Church of the Villages, FL.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021, 11:00 AM at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake.

