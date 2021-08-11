76.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, August 12, 2021
Peggy Dawn Frank

By Staff Report

Peggy Dawn Frank
Peggy Dawn Frank

Peggy Dawn Frank, 76, passed from this life at home on August 9, 2021 under the care of her husband John Frank Jr. and her son John Robert Frank in The Villages due to complications from cancer.

Peggy was born in Baltimore Maryland the daughter of Robert and Ruth Fahnestock

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, John Frank Jr . Loving mother of Tamara D Shipe and John Robert Frank along with 2 grandsons Benjamin and Bryan Ensor and sister Sandy Grimnet.

Peggy was a mother, became a nurse, then a sales rep for a pharmaceutical company and ultimately became director of sales. After a fulfilling career she retired and moved back to Maryland to be close to family. When winters had finally taken their toll she and her husband moved to The Villages where she enjoyed , bowling, golf, glass fusion, travel and bridge.

The viewing will be Saturday August 14, 2021 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home 3975 Wedgewood The Villages Fl from 2-4 pm followed immediately by a service.

Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

