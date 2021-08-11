93.2 F
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Upset with our criminal justice system after golf cart thief gets chance to steal again

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Schuylar Bramlett has been caught with a third stolen golf cart. Mine was the first back on Dec. 8. He was caught driving the second one Dec. 20. My friends video taped him stealing mine so he was busted red handed.
Now he has been caught on the third stolen one in August 2021 after being out on probation. The prosecutor said he was being charged with two grand theft auto counts back in December.
Hmmm, he’s out stealing our carts again. Who do we need to contact to keep this thief behind bars? He also had meth when he was caught the first time on a second stolen cart in December.

Gordon Wolgamott
Village of Sabal Chase

 

