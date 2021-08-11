Villagers for Trump protest vaccine mandates at town square

Villagers for Trump staged a protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates Wednesday afternoon in The Villages.

Protesters gathered at noon at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square where they waved signs with messages like, “Say No to Vaccine Mandates.”

It was part of a national effort labeled, “Walk Out Wednesday.”

In addition, the protest here and those across the country were also aimed at mask mandates.

Villagers for Trump are standing by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who among other actions has issued an executive order preventing schools from issuing mask mandates. He has said decisions about masks for children should be left up to parents.

Suzanne Zimmerman of Villagers for Trump wanted to make it clear that DeSantis isn’t against the COVID-19 vaccine. In fact, the governor made a major push earlier this year, including at events at The Villages, to ensure that senior citizens had first access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Gov. DeSantis only opposes mandatory vaccinations and Soviet-style ‘papers please’ laws that segregate America based on vaccination status,” Zimmerman said.

While the Villagers for Trump protest at Lake Sumter Landing drew some favorable honks of approval, there were also some detractors.

“I hope you all die,” one woman yelled at them.