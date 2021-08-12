BMW driver busted after hazard flashers attract attention of deputies

The driver of a BMW was arrested after the vehicle’s hazard flashers attracted the attention of law enforcement at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard in The Villages.

Ableris Abad Padilla Perez, 24, of Lady Lake, admitted during a traffic stop that she had smoked marijuana in the vehicle but claimed there was nothing remaining in the vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

However, a search turned up a small plastic bag containing marijuana. The bag had been concealed in an arm rest. A cigarillo package, also containing marijuana, was found in the glove compartment along with a digital scale. A vape pen containing liquid THC was found in the vehicle’s center console.

The native of Puerto Rico was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. She was booked on $2,500 at the Sumter County Detention Center. However, jail records indicate that the state of Texas has put a hold on her custody.