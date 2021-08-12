84.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 12, 2021
type here...

Merryl Beth Rothman

By Staff Report

Merryl Beth Rothman
Merryl Beth Rothman

Merryl Beth Rothman passed away at home on August 8. 2021 under care of her husband Allan S Rothman in The Villages, FL due to severe lung disease.

Merryl was born in Bronx, NY and grew up in Rockland County, NY. She is the daughter of Shirley and Wesley Kann.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Allan S. Rothman, loving mother of Allison Anne Rothman, along with her granddaughter Genesis Rae.

Merryl was a medical technologist for the State of New York, and once married moved to Stony Point NY. Merryl was an advocate for nature, she has traveled all over the world, with her husband. They moved to their home in The Villages, FL. in 2021

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Villages’ policy not to require masks

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a decision not to require masks at recreation facilities as the Delta Variant surges.

Rick Kometic has Trump Derangement Syndrome

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses concern that a fellow Villager is suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome.

New residents moved to Florida because of Gov. DeSantis and COVID-19

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident contends that people moved to Florida because of Gov. DeSantis and how he was handling the COVID-19 pandemic. But then those same people started complaining.

Upset with our criminal justice system after golf cart thief gets chance to steal again

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is upset with the criminal justice system after a convicted golf cart thief got a chance to steal again.

A flag could be the answer for the little white cross

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Collier resident points out that Trump flags appear to be off limits to Community Standards here in The Villages. Maybe the little white crosses could find refuge on flags.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos