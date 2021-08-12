Merryl Beth Rothman passed away at home on August 8. 2021 under care of her husband Allan S Rothman in The Villages, FL due to severe lung disease.

Merryl was born in Bronx, NY and grew up in Rockland County, NY. She is the daughter of Shirley and Wesley Kann.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Allan S. Rothman, loving mother of Allison Anne Rothman, along with her granddaughter Genesis Rae.

Merryl was a medical technologist for the State of New York, and once married moved to Stony Point NY. Merryl was an advocate for nature, she has traveled all over the world, with her husband. They moved to their home in The Villages, FL. in 2021