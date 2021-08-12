84.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 12, 2021
type here...

More masks requested in The Villages as COVID-19 explodes across Florida

By Staff Report

Masks are being requested at more businesses in The Villages as COVID-19 numbers surge across Florida.

The state reported 24,753 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday to the Centers for Disease Control, breaking its record for new infections for the third time in a week. Florida is now reporting almost 19 percent of new cases in the United States. The seven-day moving average for new cases has exploded over the last month by a factor of more than 450 percent.

A sign is up at Panera at Lake Sumter Landing asking customers to wear masks inside the restaurant.

A sign at Panera at Lake Sumter Landing asks custsomers to wear masks
A sign at Panera at Lake Sumter Landing asks customers to wear masks.

Circle K, which has a number of locations in and around The Villages, is also asking customers to mask up before stepping inside. Wawa which has gas station/convenience stores around The Villages is also asking for masks to be worn. 

Circle K stores in The Villages are asking customers to put on masks
Circle K stores in The Villages are asking customers to put on masks.

 

Wawa is asking customers to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status
Wawa is asking customers to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status.

The big players – Publix, Walmart and Winn-Dixie – have not asked customers to wear masks, although more and more shoppers have been wearing masks over the past several weeks.

Customers leave the Winn Dixie store at Lake Sumter Landing
Customers leave the Winn-Dixie store at Lake Sumter Landing.

District Manager Richard Baier has announced that mask wearing is not being required or requested at recreational facilities in The Villages. He cited high vaccination rates as a reason for the decision.

Share you mask-wearing signs or stories with us at [email protected]

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Villages’ policy not to require masks

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a decision not to require masks at recreation facilities as the Delta Variant surges.

Rick Kometic has Trump Derangement Syndrome

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses concern that a fellow Villager is suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome.

New residents moved to Florida because of Gov. DeSantis and COVID-19

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident contends that people moved to Florida because of Gov. DeSantis and how he was handling the COVID-19 pandemic. But then those same people started complaining.

Upset with our criminal justice system after golf cart thief gets chance to steal again

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is upset with the criminal justice system after a convicted golf cart thief got a chance to steal again.

A flag could be the answer for the little white cross

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Collier resident points out that Trump flags appear to be off limits to Community Standards here in The Villages. Maybe the little white crosses could find refuge on flags.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos