More masks requested in The Villages as COVID-19 explodes across Florida

Masks are being requested at more businesses in The Villages as COVID-19 numbers surge across Florida.

The state reported 24,753 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday to the Centers for Disease Control, breaking its record for new infections for the third time in a week. Florida is now reporting almost 19 percent of new cases in the United States. The seven-day moving average for new cases has exploded over the last month by a factor of more than 450 percent.

A sign is up at Panera at Lake Sumter Landing asking customers to wear masks inside the restaurant.

Circle K, which has a number of locations in and around The Villages, is also asking customers to mask up before stepping inside. Wawa which has gas station/convenience stores around The Villages is also asking for masks to be worn.

The big players – Publix, Walmart and Winn-Dixie – have not asked customers to wear masks, although more and more shoppers have been wearing masks over the past several weeks.

District Manager Richard Baier has announced that mask wearing is not being required or requested at recreational facilities in The Villages. He cited high vaccination rates as a reason for the decision.

