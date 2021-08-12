84.5 F
Thursday, August 12, 2021
Nervous driver nabbed at service center with marijuana in ‘pee jar’

By Meta Minton

Rido Hadi Yuliansyah

A nervous driver was nabbed at the Sumter County Service Center in The Villages with marijuana stashed in a “pee jar.”

Rido Hadi Yuliansyah, 37, of Summerfield, had been driving a Kia Soul at 9:24 a.m. Wednesday when he was pulled over for an expired tag at the service center at Pinellas Plaza on County Road 466A, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He appeared to be “extremely nervous.”

The officer told Yuliansyah the odor of marijuana had been detected, but Yuliansyah initially denied having any marijuana in the vehicle.

During a search, an officer found a jar which contained a green leafy substance. The officer asked Yuliansyah to identify the substance.

“It’s marijuana in a pee jar to keep the smell in,” Yuliansyah said.

The officer also found small bags containing cocaine and a multicolored smoking pipe.

Yuliansyah was arrested on a felony charge of possession of cocaine as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $3,000.

