Thursday, August 12, 2021
The Villages’ policy not to require masks

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The Villages has decided not to require masks in recreation facilities or change any protocol during this Delta Variant surge. They cite the high level of vaccination as the reason.
What is missing is that we are not a bubble. People from all over and all age groups visit our centers.
They also are not mentioning that vaccinated people can still get this virus and pass it on. The other factors that make indoor spaces a place to spread this is the circulation of air and the confined space.
The Villages’ powers-that-be should also understand that older people have many other health issues that make getting this virus harder to fight with or without vaccination.
I’m not suggesting closing, but using common sense and the tool we have to keep us all safe.
I understand that making money is their business and having activity is what sells homes,
but if this virus continues to mutate, there may come a time that selling homes won’t matter.

Kathy Strope
Village of Silver Lake

 

