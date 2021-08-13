81.5 F
The Villages
Friday, August 13, 2021
81-year-old Villager jailed after brawl at physical therapy office

By Meta Minton

Povl Jorgensen
Povl Jorgensen

An 81-year-old Villager was jailed after a brawl at a physical therapy office sent another person to the hospital.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 8:30 a.m. Friday to Cora Physical Therapy at Creekside Medical at Lake Sumter Landing after a 911 call about a physical altercation.

The front desk clerk said Povl Jorgensen pushed past another client who was waiting at the door for his turn to check in. Jorgensen reportedly wanted to enter the office and sit down prior to his appointment. Jorgensen, who weighs 200 pounds, continued to push the other client out of the way.

Cora Physical Therapy
Cora Physical Therapy at Creekside Medical at Lake Sumter Landing.

The altercation escalated with Jorgensen and the other client pushing each other back and forth, according to the report. Jorgensen allegedly pushed the other client into a door jam, causing a cut to his right arm. He sought treatment at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Jorgensen, who purchased his home at 1381 Bethune Way for $580,000 in 2015, was arrested on a charge of battery. The native of Copenhagen, Denmark was released after posting $1,000 bond.

