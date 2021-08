To the Editor:

My August water bill says that my irrigation system for my home used 25,270 gallons of water at a cost of $104.83 for the month of July. My home is south of 466 and has a separate meter for irrigation water. But, my irrigation system is turned off this time of the year because of the amount of rain we normally get.

No one answers the phone at The Villages Utility Customer Service office.

John Kastura

Village of Belvedere