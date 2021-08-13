Dog bite report leads to arrest at known drug house in The Villages

A dog bite report led to the arrest of a woman at a known drug house in The Villages.

A Lady Lake Animal Control officer was called shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday to investigate a report of a dog bite at a home at 923 St. Andrews Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages. A police officer responded to the call with the animal control officer “due to the residence being a known drug house, with residents who have known warrants,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The officer found 58-year-old Joann Perretta sitting in a recliner in the living room of the residence near a TV tray. The office spotted a small piece of steel wool on the TV tray and noted steel wool is “commonly used as a filter for illegal narcotic use.” Next to the steel wool was a plastic tube with what appeared to be burnt used filters, the report said. A glass homemade smoking pipe was found in Perretta’s purse.

She was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.

She previously had been arrested in November 2019 after heaving a 2-liter bottle of Coca-Cola at a man friend in The Villages.