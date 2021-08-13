Efrain Orengo, aka “Frankie” 55, was 15-year resident of Wildwood, FL. Passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021. He was born on February 19, 1966 I Boston, MA and grew up in Bronx, N.Y., He is the son of Maria Egipciaco and the late Efrain Orengo Sr.

Frankie was self employed and took pride in his work for customers. He was always known for his “Need for Speed.” Frankie was the type of guy that would give his shirt off his back and would stop what he was doing to help his family and friends. He loved his sisters so much he would call them 3-4 times a day to check on them and complain “about the world” and to always put a smile on their face. “Going to miss those voice texted messages.” Frankie loved his loud music cars and trunks.

Survivors include his mother, Maria Egipciaco; wife, Janet Orengo; sisters, Maria Aguirre and Judith Braunagel, brother, Juan Orengo; brother-in-law, David Aguirre, Daniel Braunagel, Joey Ramos; children, Beverly Orengo, Denis Orengo, Donaidi Orengo, Destiny Orengo, Jonathan Olivencia and Juan Orengo; step-kids, Marc Infante and Matthew Infante; grandchildren, Samara Orengo, Ishmael Orengo, Daquan Orengo, Jayden Olivencia.

Visitation will be held on August 13, 2021 from 10:00 – to 11:00 am with a service to follow at 11:00 am held at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, Florida.