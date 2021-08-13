82 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, August 13, 2021
type here...

Efrain Orengo

By Staff Report

Efrain Orengo
Efrain Orengo

Efrain Orengo, aka “Frankie” 55, was 15-year resident of Wildwood, FL. Passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021. He was born on February 19, 1966 I Boston, MA and grew up in Bronx, N.Y., He is the son of Maria Egipciaco and the late Efrain Orengo Sr.

Frankie was self employed and took pride in his work for customers. He was always known for his “Need for Speed.” Frankie was the type of guy that would give his shirt off his back and would stop what he was doing to help his family and friends. He loved his sisters so much he would call them 3-4 times a day to check on them and complain “about the world” and to always put a smile on their face. “Going to miss those voice texted messages.” Frankie loved his loud music cars and trunks.

Survivors include his mother, Maria Egipciaco; wife, Janet Orengo; sisters, Maria Aguirre and Judith Braunagel, brother, Juan Orengo; brother-in-law, David Aguirre, Daniel Braunagel, Joey Ramos; children, Beverly Orengo, Denis Orengo, Donaidi Orengo, Destiny Orengo, Jonathan Olivencia and Juan Orengo; step-kids, Marc Infante and Matthew Infante; grandchildren, Samara Orengo, Ishmael Orengo, Daquan Orengo, Jayden Olivencia.

Visitation will be held on August 13, 2021 from 10:00 – to 11:00 am with a service to follow at 11:00 am held at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, Florida.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Check your water bill

A Village of Belvedere resident has a warning for his fellow residents. Be sure to check your water bill! Read his Letter to the Editor.

Gov. Desantis is arrogant

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident writes that Gov. DeSantis is unwilling to care for his own citizens.

Another false statement in The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Sabal Chase resident writes that The Villages Daily Sun published a false statement that should be retracted. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages’ policy not to require masks

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a decision not to require masks at recreation facilities as the Delta Variant surges.

Rick Kometic has Trump Derangement Syndrome

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses concern that a fellow Villager is suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos