Friday, August 13, 2021
Gov. Desantis is arrogant

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Why isn’t DeSantis revealing the numbers of children 18 and younger hospitalized with COVID-19?
Florida sets the COVID-19 hospitalization records, once again, including highest in the nation for children. Why doesn’t he know that his very own state has asked the federal gov’t for 300 ventilators? Why are parents willing to send their own children to school ignoring the advice from epidemiologists?
DeSantis is arrogant. He is unwilling to care for his own citizens. DeSantis spreads his own special brand of stupid to people dumb enough to follow.
Thankfully, there are counties in Florida disregarding his unmasked mandate for children in schools. Kudos!

Linda Hallinan
Village of Lynnhaven

 

