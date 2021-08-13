82 F
The Villages
Friday, August 13, 2021
By Staff Report

Keith L Dunker, age 96, of The Villages, formerly of Centerville, Ohio. Born on February 9, 1925 to the late Benjamin and Uhlma (Fry) Dunker. He is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, of 52 years, friend Betty Ketzel, son Steven Dunker, brothers Allan, Robert, Roland and sister Barbara Axtell. He his survived by his daughter Marcia (Larry) Hodson, his grandson Bill (Valeri) Sicke, his two adopted daughters Lynn Ketzel and Diane (Ketzel) Hoellerman, and friend Ruthie Cauthen.

After high school Keith joined the US Army Air Corps during WWII where he received his Fighter Pilot Wings and 2nd Lieutenant commission. After the war he attended Miami University of Ohio where he received a degree of Bachelor of Architecture in 1951. Through hard work he formed the firm of Dunker and Schioler Architects. Keith received several awards in Architecture in Excellence. He was a member of American Institute of Architects.

Keith was a long time member and past President of The Exchange Club of Dayton, Ohio and a 40 year member of Walnut Grove Country Club in Ohio, before moving to “The Villages” of Florida in 2001. Keith loved the activities at The Villages such as The Ohio Club and playing golf with the Guys and Dolls.  Keith loved all sports especially golf where he shot 4 holes in one. He loved playing golf and being with friends. Keith also loved his Ohio State Buckeyes.In lieu of flowers please make donations to your favorite charity.

