Friday, August 13, 2021
By Staff Report

Loraine Carver Crumpler was born March 13, 1947, in Wildwood, Fl and passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021. She was a strong and loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.

Wildwood was home to Loraine. Loraine attended Wildwood High School and raised her family here. Loraine passionately cared for others as she served in this area as a Certified Nursing Assistant. Loraine will be forever remembered for being a faithful prayer warrior and for deeply loving Jesus and her family, including sisters, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. An avid dog-lover, she enjoyed reading, traveling, bike riding, spending time with loved ones and laughing with her sisters.

Loraine was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Sue Bates; and her husband, Hugh Crumpler. She is survived by her five children, Stephanie Baker and her husband Timothy, Angela Corbin and her husband Ben, Julie Joannini, Luke Goller and Matthew Goller and his wife Margarita; her four sisters, Linda and Bob of Wildwood, Laura and Larry of Georgia, Lois and Rick of Sarasota and Robin and Eddie of Wildwood; her aunt, Danny Gail McElrath and Linda; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren, including her namesake Dottie Loraine Bertone.

Her family would like to thank Hampton Manor Assisted Living in Ocala, FL for the exceptional care and compassion shown to Loraine and her family.  She will be greatly missed.

The family of Loraine will be receiving guests at Banks Page-Theus Funeral Home in Wildwood on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place Greenwood Cemetery Wildwood, FL following the Service.

