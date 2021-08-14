79.9 F
The Villages
Saturday, August 14, 2021
Boston-based company buys new apartment complex next to The Villages

By Staff Report

A Boston-based company has purchased a new apartment complex in Lady Lake.

West Shore LLC, a multifamily real estate investment firm, continues to expand with the acquisition of Parkside at East Village, a brand-new Class A community near The Villages.

The property is being renamed Parker at East Village. West Shore now owns and operates 15 properties in Florida. It is located at 13765 NE 136th Loop Road in the Sumter County portion of Lady Lake. The complex is located behind Lowe’s home improvement and between Stonecrest and the Historic Side of The Villages.

Parker at East Village
Parker at East Village

The purchase price was not revealed.

With this acquisition West Shore has achieved a portfolio milestone of owning and operating more than 10,000 units.

The 282-unit property in Lady Lake is an elevator served, garden-style apartment community that was completed in 2020.

“Parker at East Village is a best-in-class asset in a market that’s experiencing exceptional growth,” said Steven P. Rosenthal, chairman of West Shore. “Our disciplined, focused business plan and strategic investment model has enabled us to reach the significant achievement of owning over 10,000 units.”

Boston-based West Shore was founded in 2016 and owns and operates a diverse portfolio of 33 multifamily properties in seven states, totaling 10,492 units with a total market value of more than $1.85 billion.

