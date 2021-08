Egidio R. DiPinto (Gene) of The Villages, FL passed away August 7, 2021.

Gene is survived by his wife Gloria DiPinto . Gen has two sons David DiPinto (deceased) and Michael DiPinto of RI, stepdaughter Tina Wolk and stepson Gary LaPorte. 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

He will be missed greatly by those who knew and loved him.