Lady Lake argues town never ‘dreamed of’ apartments at square

In its legal fight with The Villages, Lady Lake claims apartments were never “dreamed of” decades ago when Spanish Springs Town Square became a central part of the town.

The Villages of Lake-Sumter Inc. and The Villages Operating Company filed legal action against the town in the Fifth Judicial Circuit in Lake County as a result of a Feb. 17 meeting in which commissioners voted 3-2 to turn down the plan for up to 45 apartments to be located on the second floor of buildings at Spanish Springs. The Villages has indicated it would like to start with seven apartments at the former home of Katie Belle’s, the Villagers-only club famous for dining, drinking and dancing.

The Villages is arguing that the town misapplied the law when commissioners turned down the plan for the apartments.

“The town’s decision was rooted in the desirability of not adding multi-family to a historically commercial area,” the town’s attorneys wrote in response to The Villages’ allegation.

The Villages has sought a writ of certiorari regarding the commission’s denial of The Villages’ desire to put apartments on the second floor of its commercial property at Spanish Springs. A writ of certiorari under Florida law is the method whereby a party can appeal an administrative decision of a city to a court for judicial review.

In response to the writ, the town gave the following reasons the writ should be denied:

• The town’s decision was a legislative action which was not subject to judicial review as the town took no action to approve the requested amendment to its comprehensive land use plan by passing the requested ordinance Ordinance 2020-09, a legislative function.

• The Villages requested the writ to review the town’s decision to not consider Ordinance 2020-09 should be denied as the decision was a legislative action not reviewable by the court.

• Jo Thacker, attorney for The Villages said, “I do think it is moot…I do think the consideration of this ordinance is moot.” The town claims that this admission by Thacker is “fatal” to The Villages’ attempt to have the court review Ordinance 2020-09 as it was not passed and The Villages attorney acknowledged the issue was moot. Thacker was brought in by The Villages last year to ride out controversial requests for apartments at Spanish Springs and the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club.