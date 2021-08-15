87.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 15, 2021
Joe Biden has made a real mess

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Timing is very important for a good vacation. No doubt Joe Biden who is way over his head as POTUS, fully realizes this and knows well when to get out of Dodge. Hence, he just scooted off to rest his troubled mind.
He learned well from his pal, Obama, who when notified about the BENGHAZI attack by Sec Def Panetta, Barry turned over in his bed to get more sleep prior to scooting away to a Las Vegas fundraiser. We guess Barry felt OK leaving his post knowing that perhaps his team of Joe and Hillary would handle the attack. Well, we know all three dropped the ball and four brave Americans died that might have been saved.
Now, Afghanistan is burning, due to not having a good withdrawal plan, the situation has become a real cluster. The southern border is out of control (says DNS ruler Mayorkas in an overheard conversation) and thousands of illegals are pouring into the USA many with the COVID and acting as super spreaders to all parts of the kingdom. Inflation is beyond the pale. Biden is begging OPEC to pump more oil -since he recently shut down much of our production.
Critical Race Theory is teaching our young kids to hate themselves and dividing students by race contrary to what we have tried to undue for over 80 years. Prices for daily goods are reaching all time highs and gas prices are making it difficult to commuting workers to afford. Big, sorry, HUGE never seen in peacetime spending bills are being hotly debated in Congress. Election 2022 is coming up very soon and much haggling vis-a-vis election laws and the fraud charges from the 2020 election. And Delta is taking a toll. Lambda is now in TEXAS, believed to have worked its way up from PERU. Seems to make Delta look like pussy cat. And the crime rate, especially in the Democratic-run cities is horrific, especially the murders. Good timing Joe. We are sure Harris and the woke crew will take the bull by the horns and ………?

Gio Linh
Village of Buttonwood

 

