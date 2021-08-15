85.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 15, 2021
Man with fraudulent ID claims residence where he does not live

By Meta Minton

Todd Matthew Curry
A man has been charged with presenting fraudulent identification claiming residence at a home where he does not live.

Todd Matthew Curry, 37, has been lodged at the Lake County Jail since Aug. 9 after allegedly attempting to steal a truck while its owner was trying to unload a boat at Venetian Gardens in Leesburg.

While in jail, he was arrested on a warrant charging him with possession of a fictitious ID.

A Lady Lake police officer made contact with Curry on Aug. 8 in the parking lot of Target at Rolling Acres Road. At the time, Curry presented identification that he lived in the Lake North Apartments on County Road 466. He had been arrested there in June after allegedly burglarizing a woman’s apartment. After the encounter, the officer did some checking and verified that Curry did not live at the apartment complex. A warrant was issued for his arrest. The warrant was served this past Thursday at the jail.

Curry continued to be held over the weekend at the Lake County Jail. Bond has been set at $7,000.

Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

