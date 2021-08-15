87.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, August 15, 2021
type here...

Standing up for Gov. DeSantis

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In response to Tom Jury’s Letter to the Editor whereby he draws a causal relationship to a purported purchase of 300 ventilators by Florida right after Gov. DeSantis stated he didn’t want advice from President Biden about how to handle the pandemic I have the following observations: President Biden’s approval rating on handling the pandemic is in the 30’s nationwide because they believe he’s not handling it competently , so why would Gov. DeSantis follow any of his advice? President Biden’s open border policy allowing COVID positive “migrants” to be bussed into Florida and Texas has contributed to pandemic numbers in these states. So here we have President Biden criticizing Gov. DeSantis for a problem he’s directly causing. I wonder if Mr. Jury has considered these facts in his attempt to demean Gov. DeSantis in advance of an election?

Larry Moran
Village of Mallory Square

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Standing up for Gov. DeSantis

A Village of Mallory Square resident stands up for Gov. Ron DeSantis. Read his Letter to the Editor.

CDD 7’s demand for an apology in order to become a member of the board

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Ridge resident reacts to Community Development District 7’s recent decision to pass on an applicant hoping to join the board of supervisors.

Rating Donald Trump as America’s president

A Village of Winifred resident, in a Letter to the Editor, ponders how history will rank Donald Trump’s presidency.

Could we see a day when spreading COVID-19 is a crime?

A Village of Sanibel resident wonders if a day will come when spreading COVID-19 will be considered a crime. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Thank you to my neighbors in St. James

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. James resident offers thanks for her neighbors who were there for her in her hour of need.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos