Standing up for Gov. DeSantis

To the Editor:

In response to Tom Jury’s Letter to the Editor whereby he draws a causal relationship to a purported purchase of 300 ventilators by Florida right after Gov. DeSantis stated he didn’t want advice from President Biden about how to handle the pandemic I have the following observations: President Biden’s approval rating on handling the pandemic is in the 30’s nationwide because they believe he’s not handling it competently , so why would Gov. DeSantis follow any of his advice? President Biden’s open border policy allowing COVID positive “migrants” to be bussed into Florida and Texas has contributed to pandemic numbers in these states. So here we have President Biden criticizing Gov. DeSantis for a problem he’s directly causing. I wonder if Mr. Jury has considered these facts in his attempt to demean Gov. DeSantis in advance of an election?

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square