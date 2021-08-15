85.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 15, 2021
Villages Public Safety Department has saved $15 million in assets this year

By Meta Minton

The Villages Public Safety Department has saved more than $15 million in property and contents this fiscal year.

For instance, firefighters were called to a lightning strike July 19 at a $1 million home on Brier Creek Circle in the Village of Bridgeport at Laurel Valley.

Firefighters quickly established command and stretched a hose line to the garage of the residence and a hose line to the front door of the residence. Neighbors told firefighters that the residents were out of town. Firefighters made entry and began extinguishing the fire. The fire was extinguished at its point of origin within the garage. Crews placed a tarp over a hole in the roof of the garage caused by lightning strike to protect the home/roof from the rain and elements.

It’s a recent example of the quick action firefighters take action in The Villages to protect property.

Fire Chief Edmund Cain reported that this fiscal year, there has been $15.755 million in saved property. Losses have been held to $338,789, representing about 2 percent in a dollar loss vs. saved analysis.

However, the vast majority of calls to The Villages Public Safety Department involve medical issues and falls.

During the month of June, 31 percent of the calls were in response to falls. Because of the demographics of The Villages, falls are all too common. It’s one of the reasons The Villages Public Safety Department offers a smoke detector battery replacement service, aimed at keeping Villagers off ladders.

To read Chief Cain’s most recent report, visit this link: VCCDD_CH100_VPSD_MONTHLY_REPORT_JUNE_2021

