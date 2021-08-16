87.7 F
The Villages
Monday, August 16, 2021
Baby Alligator And Friend At Lake Sumter In The Villages

By Staff Report

This baby alligator and dragonfly friend were spotted hanging out at Lake Sumter in The Villages. Thanks to Tom Lamb for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

