Suspect arrested with 9mm Luger after traffic stop on County Road 466A

A suspect was arrested with a loaded 9mm Luger after a traffic stop on County Road 466A.

Wille Primas Parris, 33, of Wildwood, had been driving a dark-colored SUV at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday when he was pulled over for having a partially obstructed license plate, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During the traffic stop, Parris admitted he had a gun wedged between the driver’s seat and the center console. He did not possess a concealed carry permit.

He was also driving on a suspended license with four previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

Parris was arrested on felony charges of carrying a concealed weapon and driving while license suspended. He was released after posting $3,000 bond.