U.S. Sen. Rick Scott blasts Biden for Afghanistan ‘embarrassment’

By Staff Report

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is blasting President Biden for the “embarrassment” America is facing in Afghanistan.

“After two decades of military efforts, the loss of more than 2,300 American lives and over 20,000 service members wounded in action, America has been chased out of Afghanistan – an embarrassment on the world stage thanks to the abject failure of President Joe Biden,” the former two-term governor of Florida said in a statement.

He said that with the Taliban, and Al-Qaeda,returning to power, human rights abuses, and rampant abuses of women, are sure to return.

“In his shortsighted and ill-prepared withdrawal, Joe Biden let terrorism win,” Scott said.

He said the president’s hasty actions have “needlessly put American lives on the line and the American people deserve answers.”

