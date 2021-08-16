Woman arrested after THC wax spotted sticking out of her lunchbag

A woman was arrested on a felony drug charge after THC wax was spotted sticking out of her lunchbag.

Justine Nicole Sherman, 26, who lives in Wildwood, presented a Michigan driver’s license during a traffic stop at about 7:30 a.m. Monday in the area of U.S. 301 and County Road 472 in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

A gray lunchbag was spotted on the passenger floorboard of the silver Chevy Impala she was driving. A clear container which held a yellowish wax substance was tucked in the side pocket of the lunchbag. Sherman admitted it was THC wax. She was also in possession of a vape pen.

She was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.