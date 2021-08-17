Count the ways President Biden has made a difference in our lives

To the Editor:

Families are already receiving $300 per child per month benefit to help raise their children. Congress is trying to make this benefit permanent so that more mothers can raise their own children rather than go to work and hire babysitters.

The Biden administration has revised the food stamp program’s nutrition standards, permanently increasing per-person monthly benefits by more than 25 percent.

An all out push to get everyone vaccinated has resulted in more that 50 percent Americans fully vaccinated and 70 percent have had at least one shot. COVID is still hitting the unvaccinated population specially in places like Missouri where half the population, or 3 Million remain unvaccinated.

Afghanistan is a mess but it is the end of American involvement of lives and resources. The British left Afghanistan in 1928, Russians in 1988, now it is our turn to realize we cannot change an ancient culture of warriors.

Jobs are plentiful. Anyone who wants to work can find a job. In fact, jobs are paying more, there is competition for employees and the wages are rising.

Stock market is at record highs. And there is more to come yet.

Best of all, for seniors, the $3.5 trillion Resolution that just passed the Senate will increase benefits for Medicare recipients for vision and hearing. Eyeglasses and hearing aids may be covered up to 80 percent of the cost.

President Biden has been looking out for his neighbors in Scranton, Pa. and making sure that the average middle class American is better off under his presidency.

Ash Marwah

Village of Belvedere