Jane Margaret Lukow.

Jane Ann Hamilton Knisely-Lukow was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts on May 16, 1936 to Harold & Mary Carney Hamilton and passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 10, 2021.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years to James John Knisely from Lorain, Ohio married on April 19, 1958. Jane is survived by their four daughters, Sandra Lee Polikratis, Brenda Jane Knisely, Laura Lynn Kelley, Pamela Ann Piraino, seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Jane is also survived by her husband John Michael Lukow, former resident of San Diego, California. They were married for 21 years and lived in Spruce Creek, Summerfield, Florida.

Jane was a very vibrant and sociable lady. Everyone that knew her, knew she loved to dance and spend time with friends. She will be greatly missed.