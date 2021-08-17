Lady Lake man arrested with lunchbox full of drugs and wad of cash

A man who lives in The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lady was arrested with a lunchbox full of drugs, three cell phones and a wad of cash.

Damond Deas Jr., 25, was driving a black Honda passenger car at about 7 p.m. Monday in Leesburg when he was caught on radar traveling 71 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.

A search of the vehicle turned up a lunchbox which contained a plastic bag which held 85.5 grams of marijuana, 11 individual plastic bags for packaging, a digital scale, a marijuana grinder, a red Miller’s Ale House cup and two lighters. Deas also had $961 in cash and three cell phones.

He was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $4,000 bond.