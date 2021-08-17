92.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
type here...

Lady Lake man arrested with lunchbox full of drugs and wad of cash

By Meta Minton

Damond Fitzgerald Deas Jr.
Damond Fitzgerald Deas Jr.

A  man who lives in The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lady was arrested with a lunchbox full of drugs, three cell phones and a wad of cash.

Damond Deas Jr., 25, was driving a black Honda passenger car at about 7 p.m. Monday in Leesburg when he was caught on radar traveling 71 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.

A search of the vehicle turned up a lunchbox which contained a plastic bag which held 85.5 grams of marijuana, 11 individual plastic bags for packaging, a digital scale, a marijuana grinder, a red Miller’s Ale House cup and two lighters. Deas also had $961 in cash and three cell phones.

He was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $4,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Count the ways President Biden has made a difference in our lives

A Village of Belvedere resident points to the success of the Biden Administration.

Some Villagers are getting away with yard ornaments

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks why some Villagers are getting away with having lawn ornaments.

Horrific scene as driver in The Villages killed ducklings

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident describes a driver in The Villages hitting and killing ducklings crossing County Road 466A.

President Trump had great success leading America

A Village of Piedmont resident takes issue with a previous Letter to the Editor who claimed a recent poll ranked former President Trump near the bottom of American presidents.

People aren’t fooled by bias of The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Charlotte resident contends the bias at The Villages Daily Sun has gotten out of control.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos