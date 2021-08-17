Lady Lake sets aside plan for fence to keep out Rogue Nation members

The Lady Lake Commission has set aside a plan for construction of a fence aimed at keeping members of Rogue Nation out of an employee parking lot at the Lady Lake Police Department.

The commission had been looking at the installation of a $52,000 fence. The decision to set aside the installation of the fence was driven by “budget constraints.”

In the meantime, No Trespassing signs have been posted, indicating the parking lot is limited to employees only. There are also high-definition cameras in place.

Mayor Ruth Kussard had called for the fence to be constructed in the parking lot behind the police department on Fennell Boulevard. She said the stepped-up security was necessary because of the unrelenting pressure from the Rogue Nation, which made headlines in May when its members caused disruptions at Villages Elementary of Lady Lake on Rolling Acres Road. Villager James Frederick Lewis and Shawn Michael Berry of Belleview were arrested in connection with their Rogue Nation activities at the school.

Rogue Nation was reportedly “harassing” employees as they were arriving for work and leaving for the day.