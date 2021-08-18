General Washington required vaccinations

To the Editor:

Speaking the Truth is not always popular. Recognizing the Truth is often difficult. Sometimes, the Truth is so obvious we simply can’t believe it is True.

COVID is real. It kills regardless of age, sex, religious belief, political affiliation, socio-economic status, race ….

Simply – COVID kills. COVID may cause “long haul” health complications. COVID is spread easily in crowds and unmasked populations. It spreads especially among the unvaccinated.

Sadly, COVID is a clever, nearly invisible killer. COVID doesn’t appear as pox, spots, no wasting or purple sarcoma marks. Unlike Ebola, there is nothing about COVID to make people run from those infected. No blood running from every pore as the insides liquify.

A cough, a sneeze, a small grade temperature. Often, there are no outward signs at all for those non-symptomatic carriers who are infected. COVID is nearly invisible as it spreads. COVID often disguises itself as a cold or flu – until it kills. Then, it kills quickly but not so quickly that a person infected can’t infect many others before knowing he is dying. And COVID kills with cruelty often slowly suffocating its victims.

I am not a scientist. I have no political affiliation. I am the descendant of Robert Elwell, the first settler in Maine in 1623. My family has fought in every war. My ancestor, Capt. Butler, served with George Washington. All of Washington’s troops were required to be vaccinated against small pox.

Public health is a patriotic duty. Patriots understand that all rights have responsibility. Sadly, the word responsibility is seldom connected with the demand for freedom today. It is simply not your right to “yell fire in a crowded room” if there is no fire.

It is not your right to endanger the public health. Typhoid Mary was quarantined for the last two decades of her life to protect the public health. The rights of the one do not outweigh the rights of the many if a democracy is to survive.

Accept the rights guaranteed under the 1st Amendment with a patriotic responsibility to protect the health of all. Fight the invisible enemy with every weapon available: masks, social distancing, hand washing, vaccinations.

You don’t need to follow the scientists or politicians. It doesn’t take “book sense.” All you need is your own “common sense” and the wisdom of your mothers and grandmothers who chose vaccinations to fight measles, polio, small pox, ….We have all used our own common sense to move away from an obvious ill person coughing and sneezing.

Vaccinations are not equipped with chips to track you. They are not created with alien DNA. They are the best defense available. Be a patriot. Accept your rights with responsibility. Protect yourself and others against a common enemy. President Washington, independent, would require nothing less.

LaVonne Joyce

Village of Bonnybrook