Come join the staff and golf pros at the Lady Lake Driving Range for instruction, golf activities, and food. This is a free event sponsored by the American Legion Post 347 and the Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club. It will be a great introduction for those new to the sport, or for those who have played and may want a few tips for their game.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at 230 Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake.