Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Most Villagers blaming Biden for messy exit from Afghanistan

By Meta Minton

Most Villagers are blaming President Biden for the messy exit of our military and diplomatic presence from Afghanistan.

Carol Donato of the Village of Tamarind Grove said Biden fumbled the ball.

“All Biden had to do was follow the blueprint left by President Trump. Yes, Trump was getting our troops out, but first all Americans, then all of our translators and their families, and then all of our treasures. Then the troops come home. Trump left this blueprint. All Biden had to do was follow it. Afghanistan is an unmitigated disaster because Biden hates Trump,” Donato said.

It’s been nothing short of a “colossal crisis,” said Village of Sabal Chase resident Cynthia O’Lear. She said Biden made matters worse by trying to blame former President Trump.

“It seems that President Biden and others have drunk the Kool-Aid of hate against our former president to the detriment of all U.S. citizens,” O’Lear said.

Villager Jackie White also said it doesn’t make sense for Biden to blame Trump.

Obama and Biden had eight years to withdraw.  People have no understanding of the aftermath. It will be worse than Vietnam. I took part in Operation Baby Lift and you’ve never seen anything like it. There is no operation baby lift in Afghanistan,” White said.

Betty Cunningham of the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens said the events in Afghanistan have tarnished the United States’ reputation and she also points the finger of blame at Biden.

He has replaced Obama as being the worst president. Way to go Joe!” Cunningham said.

