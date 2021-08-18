94.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Support LGBTQ nondiscrimination protections

By Nancy Brinker

I have spent a lifetime in government, at Susan G. Komen and now leading The Promise Fund of Florida, advocating in support of causes and at-risk populations that remain under threat of unequal treatment and disparities in healthcare. Yet, my recent appearance at a town hall hosted by the Rainbow Family & Friends of The Villages dealt with a separate – yet equally important and urgent – equality issue personal to me and my family: championing nondiscrimination protections for LGBT people.

As a Republican, I fervently believe in the power of opportunity and freedom. The opportunity to thrive and achieve success and live a life of individual liberty. These are central tenets of conservatism, and they build stronger American families and communities

There are many states across the country without explicit laws protecting LGBT elders from discrimination. Many residents have lived in these states before. You may also have friends, children and grandchildren living in them now. This reality has to change, and that’s why we must encourage our Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio to support the Equality Act.

This important legislation would update federal civil rights law to explicitly protect people from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity in key areas of life. Without the Equality Act, LGBT older people will also remain at risk of being evicted from their homes or residential communities like The Villages or denied access to healthcare and federally funded services.

We can all agree, your zip code and who you love shouldn’t determine your access to employment or housing. Not here, in the country we love. I’m so proud of the work LGBT elders and their allies are doing to right this fundamental wrong in our nation. I hope our senators are listening and will support this commonsense legislation.

Nancy G. Brinker is a former U.S. Ambassador, recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and resident of Florida.

