Thursday, August 19, 2021
Biden/Harris sticker vandalized on Villager’s car

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Today for the second time a Biden sticker on my car was removed while I was out shopping. This second sticker had a picture of the Biden/Harris team and the person tore off the part of the sticker with Kamala Harris’ picture. I wonder what their intentions were.
This childish immature behavior is ridiculous. There is NO excuse for this. When are Republicans going to admit that Biden/Harris won the election, whether or not they like it. My Democratic friends and I don’t go around ripping off Trump stickers. We are adults and reject this childish behavior.
Grow up.

Marty White
Village of Springdale

 

