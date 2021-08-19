Biden/Harris sticker vandalized on Villager’s car

To the Editor:

Today for the second time a Biden sticker on my car was removed while I was out shopping. This second sticker had a picture of the Biden/Harris team and the person tore off the part of the sticker with Kamala Harris’ picture. I wonder what their intentions were.

This childish immature behavior is ridiculous. There is NO excuse for this. When are Republicans going to admit that Biden/Harris won the election, whether or not they like it. My Democratic friends and I don’t go around ripping off Trump stickers. We are adults and reject this childish behavior.

Grow up.

Marty White

Village of Springdale