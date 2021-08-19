94.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, August 19, 2021
Clerk at Holiday Inn Express in The Villages accused of stealing $6,985

By Meta Minton

Hykeem Johnson

A night clerk at the Holiday Inn Express in The Villages was arrested after he was accused of stealing $6,985 from the hotel.

Hykeen Johnson, 31, of Lady Lake, was arrested on charges of fraud and theft Wednesday at the hotel on Avenida Central.

A manager discovered that Johnson over a period of several months had issued refunds to customers who had checked out of the hotel. However, the refund money was diverted to his credit card and not the customers’ credit cards. All of the refunds had been logged through the Holiday Inn Express computer system.

Johnson has a lengthy criminal history, including a 2013 arrest on charges of grand theft, fraudulent use of a credit card and issuing a worthless check.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $18,000 bond.

