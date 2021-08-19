94.3 F
Thursday, August 19, 2021
Lake Miona Recreation Center Enterprise Room to be closed

By Staff Report

The Lake Miona Recreation Center’s Enterprise Room will be closed for maintenance Monday, Aug. 30 through Friday, Sept. 4.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Lake Miona Recreation Center at (352) 430-2950.

