Official warns that people with COVID-19 entering facilities in The Villages

An official has warned that people with exposure to COVID-19 are entering facilities in The Villages.

Villager Tom Hosken raised his concerns Thursday morning in a meeting of the North Sumter County Utility Dependent District board at Savannah Center.

“There are people walking around in our facilities that have the virus or have been exposed to the virus,” said Hosken, of the Village of Hadley who represents Seat 3 on the NSCUDD Board.

He relayed a story about a Villager who went to The Villages Health location at Colony Professional Plaza.

He said she went to the health care center because she wasn’t feeling well and had been babysitting her two grandchildren. Two of them had the virus.

The Villages has not made any changes in response to surging COVID-19 cases in Florida.

“There has been an uptick in the virus, but fortunately we have not seen that uptick here,” said Deputy District Manager Kenny Blocker. “If you wish to wear a face mask you are welcome to, but there is not a mandate.”

He said the higher vaccination rates in The Villages have helped keep COVID-19 at bay.