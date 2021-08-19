Village of Belvedere woman threatens cops with crowbar after wild chase

A Village of Belvedere woman allegedly threatened law enforcement officers with a crowbar after leading them on a wild chase.

Carolyn Kalnitsky, 64, who lives at 2595 Hialeah Ave., had been at the wheel of a dark blue Ford Fiesta with Pennsylvania license plates early Thursday morning when she was driving without headlights in Marion County. She began traveling westbound on County Road 484 before making a U-turn and heading east, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

She was being pursued by Marion County sheriff’s deputies when she turned onto U.S. 301 and later onto U.S. Hwy. 441 where she was traveling southbound at 95 miles per hour. Law enforcement tried multiple time to use a Pursuit Immobilization Technique, which calls for a pursuing officer to use his front bumper to touch the suspect’s rear bumper, which causes the car to spin and then come to a halt. However, those attempts were unsuccessful in getting Kalnitsky to stop. She also ran a red light during the chase.

The pursuit finally ended near Spanish Plaines Plaza on Buenos Aires Boulevard in The Villages.

When Kalnitsky finally came to a stop, she threatened to strike deputies with a crowbar. She reached down to the passenger side floorboard where a yellow crowbar was located. She was removed from her car and secured in the back of a patrol car.

Kalnitsky was arrested on felony charges of fleeing to elude and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $4,000 bond.

She purchased her home in The Villages in 2018. She receives the property tax bill at her home in Brookhaven, Pa.