Wildwood father arrested after battle with daughter over cell phone

A Wildwood father was arrested after a battle with his daughter over her cell phone.

Todd Jason Restifo, 43, who lives in the 600 block of Powell Street, was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge of battery.

He had been involved in an argument with his daughter who decided she was “going to hang out with a friend,” which apparently upset Restifo, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Restifo followed the girl through the kitchen and into her bedroom where he “kept yelling and screaming vulgar words so loud he kept spitting on her,” the report said. She squatted on the floor trying to keep her distance from Restifo, who weighs 200 pounds.

The girl attempted to call her mother on her cell phone, prompting Restifo to “snap.” He slapped her hand, knocking away the cell phone. He also grabbed at the girl’s car keys, breaking them off a lanyard. She tried to retrieve her phone, but Restifo grabbed her by the neck and left wrist.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.

Restifo had been arrested last year after slapping a rival landscaper who was cutting a lawn.