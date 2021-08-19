94.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 19, 2021
type here...

Wildwood father arrested after battle with daughter over cell phone

By Meta Minton

Todd Jason Restifo
Todd Jason Restifo

A Wildwood father was arrested after a battle with his daughter over her cell phone.

Todd Jason Restifo, 43, who lives in the 600 block of Powell Street, was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge of battery.

He had been involved in an argument with his daughter who decided she was “going to hang out with a friend,” which apparently upset Restifo, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Restifo followed the girl through the kitchen and into her bedroom where he “kept yelling and screaming vulgar words so loud he kept spitting on her,” the report said. She squatted on the floor trying to keep her distance from Restifo, who weighs 200 pounds.

The girl attempted to call her mother on her cell phone, prompting Restifo to “snap.” He slapped her hand,  knocking away the cell phone. He also grabbed at the girl’s car keys, breaking them off a lanyard. She tried to retrieve her phone, but Restifo grabbed her by the neck and left wrist.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.

Restifo had been arrested last year after slapping a rival landscaper who was cutting a lawn.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Biden/Harris sticker vandalized on Villager’s car

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident bemoans some ”childish” behavior.”

Afghanistan and the Taliban

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor weighs in on Afghanistan and the Taliban.

Biden has embarrassed America

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South contends President Biden has seriously embarrassed America. Read his Letter to the Editor.

General Washington required vaccinations

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends no American has the “right” to endanger the public health. George Washington understood the importance of vaccinations.

Dr. Gabe Mirkin’s analysis of John Wayne and red meat

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident offers a rebuttal to Dr. Gabe Mirkin’s recent piece on John Wayne and red meat.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos