CDD 5 board approves formation of PWAC II on split vote

The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors on a split vote has approved the formation of a second Project Wide Advisory Committee.

The board voted 3-2 Friday morning to move forward with an agreement that would pave the way for the formation of PWAC II south of State Road 44.

All CDDs south of County Road 466 and north of State Road 44 – with the notable exception of Community Development District 7 – have now approved the agreement. All signatories to the previous agreement must sign off on the new deal or it will not move forward.

CDD 5 would benefit financially from the departure of CDDs 12 and 13 from PWAC. CDD 5 would see a 12 percent drop in its PWAC allocation amounting to an annual savings of $208,709.

However, CDDs 12 and 13 would each see a 41 percent increase. CDD 12 Supervisor Andrew Bilardello, who originally proposed the formation of PWAC II earlier this year, balked at the huge increase last week and indicated he was not sure he could support spinning off PWAC II after seeing the potential costs to residents.

CDD 5 Board Chairman Gary Kadow pointed out that years ago CDD 5 went through the same “growing pains” as it was the first district to be part of the original PWAC. Through the years, CDD 5 has benefitted from the burden sharing of PWAC, notably the anticipated work costing more than $1 million at the Morse Boulevard Bridge embankment. PWAC is sharing in the expense of that project, rather than CDD 5 going it alone.

CDD 5 Supervisor Reed Panos has been a vocal critic of the current and proposed PWAC agreements.

“It is unbelievably inequitable. The residents are subsidizing the commercial districts. In my opinion, that needs to be changed,” Panos said.

He argued that 98 percent of the residents are paying the freight for PWAC while the commercial districts are paying about 2 percent, yet are the biggest beneficiaries. He has previously pointed to the lighthouse at Lake Sumter Landing as a symbol of that inequity.

The board voted 3-2 to move forward with the new PWAC agreement. Voting for the agreement were Kadow, Walter Martin and Jerry Knoll. Panos and Gerald Ferlisi voted against it.

If approved by all signatories, the new agreement would go into effect in October 2022.