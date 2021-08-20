83.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, August 20, 2021
type here...

How about a friendly gesture from the Developer?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Is there a way to eliminate the animosity between the Villagers and the Developer? I may be fooling myself however, I think there is.
Gary L. Lester, vice president of The Villages for Community Relations, sent a letter to the Sumter County Board of Commissioners. In that letter dated Feb. 11, 2021, Mr. Lester stated, “In the interest of continuing the constructive partnership between our Development and the Sumter County Board of Commissioners and in the continued economic success of Sumter County, The Villages would like to enter into an agreement to voluntarily pay an additional 40 percent on the impact fees charged to our Age Restricted Dwellings (ARD). This voluntary agreement, changing the rate from 40 percent to approximately 56 percent of the maximum value, ………..”
While this voluntary offer was a nice “friendly hometown” gesture, there were too many strings attached and the BOCC voted against accepting the offer. Subsequently, the state legislature passed a law limiting the increase in impact fees. However, it is not too late for the Developer to make another voluntary offer that the BOCC would be able to accept. Since the Developer was willing to voluntarily increase the fee to the 56 percent level, why not just increase it to the 70 percent level that the BOCC voted in prior to the State Legislature roll back? I believe that if the Developer were willing to do that, the animosity between the Developer and the Villagers who want to begin recouping some of the 25 percent tax increase of 2019 would be diminished greatly.

Jay Kaplan
Village of Sabal Chase

 

Headlines

Villager complains new apartment dwellers taking over town squares

News
A Villager has complained new apartment dwellers around The Villages are taking over the town squares.
Read more

Employee at RJ Gators in The Villages arrested after allegedly drinking on job

Crime
An employee at RJ Gators restaurant in The Villages was arrested after allegedly drinking on the job.
Read more

UF Health-The Villages Hospital nearly at capacity due to spread of COVID-19

News
UF Health-The Villages Hospital is nearly at capacity due to the spread of COVID-19.
Read more

Village of Sunset Pointe mother and son given extra time to remedy lanai issue

News
A Village of Sunset Pointe mother and son have been given extra time to remedy a lanai screen issue at their home.
Read more

CDD 5 board approves formation of PWAC II on split vote

News
The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors on a split vote has approved the formation of a second Project Wide Advisory Committee.
Read more

More Headlines

Three gatehouses in The Villages will be unstaffed beginning Aug. 30

News
Three gatehouses in The Villages will be unstaffed beginning Aug. 30. We've got details.
Read more

Watch entire video from ambulance committee meeting which rendered split vote

News
You can see for yourself and watch the entire meeting of the Ad Hoc Fire, EMS and Medical Transport Committee held this past Wednesday night at the Wildwood Community Center. We've got the video.
Read more

Summerifled man jailed after allegedly stealing security cameras

Crime
A Summerfield man has been arrested after allegedly stealing security equipment from his former co-worker’s home.
Read more

Pimlico Executive Golf Course to be closed beginning Monday

News
The Pimlico Executive Golf Course will be closed on Monday, Aug. 23 until further notice.
Read more

Convicted golf cart thief arrested after allegedly stealing from landscaper

Crime
A convicted golf cart thief has been arrested after allegedly stealing equipment from a landscaper.
Read more
Load more
NewsCrimeNewsletterObituariesBreaking NewsLetters to the EditorPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballBusinessHealth