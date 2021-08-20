How about a friendly gesture from the Developer?

To the Editor:

Is there a way to eliminate the animosity between the Villagers and the Developer? I may be fooling myself however, I think there is.

Gary L. Lester, vice president of The Villages for Community Relations, sent a letter to the Sumter County Board of Commissioners. In that letter dated Feb. 11, 2021, Mr. Lester stated, “In the interest of continuing the constructive partnership between our Development and the Sumter County Board of Commissioners and in the continued economic success of Sumter County, The Villages would like to enter into an agreement to voluntarily pay an additional 40 percent on the impact fees charged to our Age Restricted Dwellings (ARD). This voluntary agreement, changing the rate from 40 percent to approximately 56 percent of the maximum value, ………..”

While this voluntary offer was a nice “friendly hometown” gesture, there were too many strings attached and the BOCC voted against accepting the offer. Subsequently, the state legislature passed a law limiting the increase in impact fees. However, it is not too late for the Developer to make another voluntary offer that the BOCC would be able to accept. Since the Developer was willing to voluntarily increase the fee to the 56 percent level, why not just increase it to the 70 percent level that the BOCC voted in prior to the State Legislature roll back? I believe that if the Developer were willing to do that, the animosity between the Developer and the Villagers who want to begin recouping some of the 25 percent tax increase of 2019 would be diminished greatly.

Jay Kaplan

Village of Sabal Chase