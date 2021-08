The Morse South, Briar Meadow and Chatham gatehouses in The Villages will not be staffed Aug. 30 through Sept. 4, for the installation of new flooring.

The Visitor Entry lane will be closed with traffic cones redirecting vehicles into the Resident Lane where the gate arm will be removed and stop barricades will be located.

The gatehouses will resume normal operations at noon Sept. 4. If you have any questions, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.