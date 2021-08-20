Village of Sunset Pointe mother and son given extra time to remedy lanai issue

A Village of Sunset Pointe mother and son have been given extra time to remedy a lanai screen issue at their home.

The home at 1889 Blythewood Loop was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors.

A complaint about a torn screen was received March 29 by Community Standards. The violation was verified the following day.

Candice Dennis of Community Standards told the board that the home’s owner, Barbara Packard, has been in “constant communication” and wants to bring the property into compliance.

Packard and her late husband bought the home in 2005 for $238,500 and were its original owners. Charles Packard died in 2007 at age 58.

She is living in the home with her son, Jeff, who testified at Friday’s public hearing.

He said he and a friend are in the process of replacing all of the screens on the lanai. He said he’s been out of work and replacing the screens has posed a financial burden.

Supervisor Reed Panos noted that replacing all of the screens is a “sizable investment.”

Community Standards noted that the utilities are past due at the home and the real estate taxes have not been paid for 2020.

The board agreed to give Packard and her son 10 days to remedy the issue. If not, they could face fines.